Maharashtra: Two Gadchiroli policemen killed in Naxal ambush

Three other cops were also injured in the incident and were flown to Nagpur in a chopper for treatment. (Representational) Three other cops were also injured in the incident and were flown to Nagpur in a chopper for treatment. (Representational)

In a setback to Gadchiroli police, at least two policemen were killed when a group of Naxalites ambushed a C60 commando party near Hidur village in Bhamragad tahsil on Sunday morning.

Three other cops were also injured in the incident and were flown to Nagpur in a chopper for treatment.

While Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde wasn’t available for any comment, a senior police official said, “At least two policemen were killed and three others were reportedly injured in the ambush.”

Naxalites are on tactical counter offensive campaign (TCOC) during the months of April, May and June and are making attempts to carry out guerrilla attacks on the forces during this period.

On May 2, senior Naxalite Surjanakka was killed in an operation near Jarawandi village in Etapalli tahsil. The Naxalites had later claimed that she was killed by deceit as she was busy raising awareness about Covid-19.

However, the cops dismissed the allegation as a “regular Naxal propaganda”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.