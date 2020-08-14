Gadchiroli: One cop shot dead, another injured in attack by Naxal ‘action team’

No press note on the incident was issued till late on Friday. (Representational)

A policeman was killed and another was injured when Naxals shot them in a market at Kothi village in Bhamragad tahsil of Gadchiroli district on Friday morning.

The name of the deceased policeman was stated to be Dushyant Nandeshwar, 26, while the injured policeman was Dinesh Bhosale.

The attack took place around 8.30 am, when an ‘action team’ of Naxals opened fire at the two policemen, who had come to the village market to purchase some grocery items.

However, due to heavy downpour at Kothi, Nandeshwar’s body couldn’t be brought to Gadchiroli town as the chopper couldn’t land at the site. Bhosale also couldn’t be evacuated for treatment till late in the evening.

Policemen stay inside fortress-like outposts in sensitive areas and sometimes, they venture out for routine work in civil clothes. The Naxals may have kept a watch on the policemen and seized the opportunity on Friday morning, said sources. Four Naxals were involved in Friday’s attack, they said.

Naxal action teams are ‘shoot and scoot’ operators, who carry out surprise attacks on police or informers in busy village markets.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde and Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Bansal could not be reached for official information of the incident.

No press note on the incident was issued till late on Friday.

