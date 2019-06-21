Maharashtra: SDPO suspended for ignoring procedures leading to Gadchiroli Naxal attack

The Maharashtra government Friday suspended a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gadchiroli district for not following the laid down procedures that led to the Naxal attack there on May 1, leaving 15 police personnel dead.

Advertising

The suspension of Shailesh Kale, SDPO of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district, was announced in the Legislative Council by Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for Home.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed in this case which led to the Naxal attack, he said.

Kale had apparently ordered his staff to travel to a location in the Naxal-affected district. On way to the spot, the police personnel, who were travelling in a private vehicle, came under attack from Naxals.

Advertising

As many as 15 police personnel and the private vehicle’s driver were killed when Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

Kesarkar made the announcement about Kale’s suspension after Prakash Gajbhiye (Congress) raised the issue of Naxal menace through a calling attention.

“We have found that standard operating procedures were not followed. There are laid down procedures and none of it was followed. We will suspend the official today itself,” the minister said in the House.