Gadchiroli Naxal attack LIVE Updates: Perpetrators will not be spared, says PM Modi

At least 15 security personnel were killed in an IED explosion in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on Wednesday. The incident comes hours after Maoists set fire to around 30 vehicles in the region.

DIG (Gadchiroli range) Ankush Shinde told The Indian Express, “The Quick Response Team (QRT) was from Kurkheda police station. They were going to Purada village in a private vehicle. The blast occurred at around 12.30 pm near a nullah called Lendari in which 15 of our jawans have become martyrs.” Asked if it is a normal practice for the QRT to take a private vehicle, Shinde said, “I am yet to get further details.”

Incidentally, the Kurkheda area had long been free from Maoist violence for a long time. Initial photographs from the site show remains of what appears to be remains of a car following the explosion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack and said that perpetrators will not be spared. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the incident and said that he was in touch with the DGP and Gadchiroli SP.