Gadchiroli Naxal attack LIVE Updates: Perpetrators will not be spared, says PM Modi

At least 15 security personnel were killed in an IED explosion in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on Wednesday. The incident comes hours after Maoists set fire to around 30 vehicles in the region.
DIG (Gadchiroli range) Ankush Shinde told The Indian Express, “The Quick Response Team (QRT) was from Kurkheda police station. They were going to Purada village in a private vehicle. The blast occurred at around 12.30 pm near a nullah called Lendari in which 15 of our jawans have become martyrs.” Asked if it is a normal practice for the QRT to take a private vehicle, Shinde said, “I am yet to get further details.”
Incidentally, the Kurkheda area had long been free from Maoist violence for a long time. Initial photographs from the site show remains of what appears to be remains of a car following the explosion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack and said that perpetrators will not be spared. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the incident and said that he was in touch with the DGP and Gadchiroli SP.
Fadnavis says anguished by death of security personnel in Gadchiroli
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the death of police personnel in Gadchiroli. Around 15 security personnel were killed in an IED blast by Maoists in the area. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families. I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
PM condemns attack on security personnel in Gadchiroli
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the "despicable attack" on security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra that took place in the noon today.