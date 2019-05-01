Gadchiroli Maoist attack: 15 security personnel killed in IED explosion

At least 15 security personnel were killed in an IED explosion in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The incident comes hours after Maoists set fire to around 30 vehicles in the region.

DIG (Gadchiroli range) Ankush Shinde told The Indian Express, “The QRT was from Kurkheda police station. They were going to Purada village in ac private vehicle. The blast occurred around 12.30 pm near a nullah called Lendari in which 15 of our jawans have become martyrs.”

Asked if it is a normal practice for three QRT to take a private vehicle, Shinde said, “I am yet to get further details.”

Incidentally, the Kurkheda area had long been free from Maoist violence for a long time. Initial photographs from the site show remains of what appears to be a car following the explosion along a road inside the Maoist belt.

News agency ANI reports that exchange of fire is underway between security personnel and maoists at the site of the blast in Gadchiroli.

Late last night, in an act of arson, Maoists set fire to the vehicles deployed for road work in Kurkheda tahsil of Gadchiroli district. Additional Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji told The Indian Express, “there are varying reports about the number of Naxals involved in the act. But information is that a group comprising anything between 40 to 100 Naxals had come to the Dadapur village and set fire to 29 vehicles that included a tar plant, trailer, and tippers.” Read more about it here.