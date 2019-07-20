Gadchiroli IED attack: NIA seeks custody of eight accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed before the special court seeking police custody of eight persons arrested in connection with the attack on security personnel at Gadchiroli in May.

Advertising

The case was transferred to the NIA earlier this month. On Friday, Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Godambe submitted before the special court that the custody of the eight accused is required as the NIA has, so far, not got an opportunity to examine the accused. The NIA also said it has to probe the source of the explosives used in the May 1 attack, which had killed 15 police personnel and one civilian.

Earlier this week, the accused were brought to the city from Gadchiroli as designated NIA special courts for the state are only set up in Mumbai so far. The accused include Uppuganti Nirmalakumari alias Narmadaakka (63), Satyanarayana Ravi alias Kiran (67), Kisan Hidami (42), Somsay Madavi (38), Sakru Gota (35), Kailash Ramchandani (34), Parasram Tulavi (28) and Dilip Hidami (22).

The NIA has sought the custody of Dilip and Tulavi for a week and the rest for 10 days. It has stated that the conspiracy between the eight accused and those on the run has to be probed. It has further stated that their custodial interrogation is required to ascertain interstate and international ramifications of the conspiracy.

The NIA has also named about 20 other accused, who are on the run including Milind Teltumbde, the alleged leader of Communist Party of India (Maoist), apart from “90 to 100 Naxals in green, black colour uniform”, who are responsible for the attack. Special Judge V S Padalkar will hear arguments over the plea next week.