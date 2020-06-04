Gadchiroli cops slap UAPA on group caught carrying Rs 2.2 crore

According to sources, police suspect that the money was meant to be handed over to Naxalites. (Representational Photo) According to sources, police suspect that the money was meant to be handed over to Naxalites. (Representational Photo)

GADCHIROLI police have registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against a group of persons found carrying Rs 2.20 crore, at Sironcha on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Bansal told The Indian Express, “Police intercepted a vehicle with some persons, who were carrying Rs 2.20 crore, in Sironcha. On the basis of preliminary information, we have registered an offence under UAPA against the group.”

Bansal added, “The vehicle was coming from Telangana.” He, however, refused to give any further details.

According to sources, police suspect that the money was meant to be handed over to Naxalites.

Asked what the group had to say about the money, Bansal said, “They showed us some documents. We have given them the opportunity to prove that the money was legitimately sourced and wasn’t for any wrong purpose.”

He refused to comment on the money trail.

