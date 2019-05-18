Naxals claim responsibility for Gadchiroli blast, releases pamphlet

Naxals have claimed responsibility for the May 1 blast, set off by an improvised explosive device (IED), in Kurkheda tahsil of Gadchiroli district that had killed 15 security personnel and their driver.

Advertising

A pamphlet, issued by western sub-zonal bureau of CPI (Maoist) recently, claimed that the blast was carried out to avenge the “police atrocities” in last year’s Kasnasur ambush —40 Naxal cadres were killed in the incident. It also referred to the April 27 “fake” encounter of senior Naxal cadre Ramko Narote.

Narote, a member of Gadchiroli’s divisional committee of CPI (Maoist), and her accomplice Shilpa Durva were killed in what the police claimed to be a regular encounter near Gundurwahi village in Bhamragath tahsil.

The pamphlet also said that the government has put many “pro-people” and “intellectual leaders” in jail in the name of “urban Naxalism”.

Advertising

“The Brahminical, fascist government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, is milking Gadchiroli’s natural resources, like iron ore, after coming to power. When people oppose it, the police oppress them. Officials and police are creating hurdles in the way of tribals taking benefit of the PESA provisions,” the pamphlet reads.

It adds “we will continue to oppose them tooth and nail”.

The pamphlet also called upon people to observe a bandh on April 19 called by the Naxals to protest against the April 27 encounter.