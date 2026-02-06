Gadchiroli anti-Naxal operation: 3 Maoists killed, jawan succumbs to injuries

Martyred Police constable Deepak Chinna Madavi Martyred Police constable Deepak Chinna Madavi

Another jawan, Joga Madavi, a resident of Kishtyapalli, suffered bullet injuries on Thursday night. He was evacuated and airlifted to Bhamragad, where he is said to be out of danger. He will be shifted to Gadchiroli shortly, sources said.

Talking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal had said, “Operation is ongoing deep into Abujhmad on Narayanpur border for the past three days for the last remaining cadres. Search operations will continue in the area.”

The Gadchiroli police launched the anti-Maoist operation on the night of February 3, following intelligence inputs about the presence of cadres of Coy No 10 and an unidentified Maoist formation from Chhattisgarh. The operation began along the Narayanpur-Gadchiroli district border, a few kilometres from Phodewada village, and involved 14 C-60 units led by the sub-divisional police officer of Bhamragad.

On Tuesday, security forces and Maoists exchanged fire for some time during the day. During search operations, two Maoist camps were busted, and a large quantity of Naxal-related material was seized. However, the police said that Maoists managed to evade capture due to the hostile terrain and dense forest cover in the area.

Story continues below this ad

On Wednesday morning, the cordon was strengthened with the induction of four additional C-60 units and one Quick Action Team of the Central Reserve Police Force.