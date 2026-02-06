Gadchiroli anti-Naxal operation: 3 Maoists killed, jawan succumbs to injuries

Another jawan, Joga Madavi, suffered bullet injuries and was airlifted to Bhamragad. He is out of danger, sources said.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
Updated: Feb 6, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Picture from Gadchiroli, amid an ongoing anti-Naxal operation along the Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh border where two Maoists were killed and a C-60 jawan lost his life on Friday. (Express Photo)
Three Maoists were killed in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli, the police said on Friday, adding that a C-60 jawan who was injured on Thursday succumbed to his injuries.

While the body of a male Maoist, along with an AK-47 rifle and an SLR, was retrieved from the area on Thursday, the bodies of a male and a female Maoist were recovered on Friday morning. Their identities are yet to be established.

The injured jawan, Deepak Chinna Madavi, 38, a resident of Aheri, was airlifted from inside the forest in Abujhmad early Friday morning and taken to the nearest sub-district hospital in Bhamragad, but he succumbed to his injuries.

 

Martyred Police constable Deepak Chinna Madavi

Another jawan, Joga Madavi, a resident of Kishtyapalli, suffered bullet injuries on Thursday night. He was evacuated and airlifted to Bhamragad, where he is said to be out of danger. He will be shifted to Gadchiroli shortly, sources said.

Talking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal had said, “Operation is ongoing deep into Abujhmad on Narayanpur border for the past three days for the last remaining cadres. Search operations will continue in the area.”

The Gadchiroli police launched the anti-Maoist operation on the night of February 3, following intelligence inputs about the presence of cadres of Coy No 10 and an unidentified Maoist formation from Chhattisgarh. The operation began along the Narayanpur-Gadchiroli district border, a few kilometres from Phodewada village, and involved 14 C-60 units led by the sub-divisional police officer of Bhamragad.

On Tuesday, security forces and Maoists exchanged fire for some time during the day. During search operations, two Maoist camps were busted, and a large quantity of Naxal-related material was seized. However, the police said that Maoists managed to evade capture due to the hostile terrain and dense forest cover in the area.

On Wednesday morning, the cordon was strengthened with the induction of four additional C-60 units and one Quick Action Team of the Central Reserve Police Force.

