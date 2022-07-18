‘Gabbar Singh strikes again’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at GST rate hikes

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government over the revision in GST rates announced by the Centre in order to increase revenues, accusing it of destroying the world’s fastest growing economy.

Sharing on Twitter a list of items that are due to be costlier because of the hike in rates, the Congress MP, while referring to the tax as “Gabbar Singh Tax”, wrote: “HIGH taxes, NO jobs. BJP’s masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies.”

HIGH taxes, NO jobs BJP’s masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies. pic.twitter.com/cinP1o65lB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2022

This comes after the GST council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided to bring packed foods like milk, curd and paneer, unpacked ones like rice and wheat when packed and bank fee for issuing cheques under the five per cent slab and hotels charging Rs 1,000 or less per day for stay under 12 per cent bracket.

Calling it “breathtakingly irresponsible”, the move has also been slammed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. “This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything?” he asked.