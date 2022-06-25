G7 summit: Talks on key issues on Modi’s Germany itinerary

Ahead of his departure to Germany for the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he will exchange views with the leaders of the grouping and its partner countries on issues such as energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy.

Modi is visiting Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 for the summit of the G7, a grouping of the world’s seven richest nations.

“In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit,” Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.

“During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest international organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy,” he added.

Modi said he was looking forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

The Prime Minister said he was also looking forward to meeting Chancellor Scholz again after the “productive” India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month.

“While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian diaspora from across Europe who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries,” the Prime Minister said.

From Germany, Modi will go to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

“On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on June 28 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” Modi said. Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on May 13.