G-20 Summit 2019 in Osaka: 10 things we know so far

The 14th edition of the G-20 Summit is currently underway in Japan’s Osaka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several global leaders and also addressed an informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the summit. He held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and thanked him for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Here is what has happened so far:

* PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Trump

PM Modi met US President Trump and discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks. This was Modi’s first meeting with the US President after the BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting, Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with the US President. The Prime Minister also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump, on the other hand, said the two countries will focus on trade during talks today. “We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We’ll work together in many ways including military, we’ll be discussing trade today,” he said.

* No discussion on India-Russia deal for S-400 missile

While addressing reporters, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said India’s decision to purchase S-400 missile defence system from Russia did not figure during the talks between Modi and Trump, though the two leaders discussed ways to step up the bilateral military cooperation. “This was a very open and productive meeting. The two leaders had a very warm discussion. President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his victory and Prime Minister in particular noted that Trump had sent a very warm letter to him through Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo,” he said.

* ‘Terrorism biggest threat to humanity’

PM Modi held an informal meeting with BRICS leaders’ meeting in which he emphasised on the need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism. “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability,” he said.

In a joint statement after the informal meeting, BRICS leaders said, “We strongly condemn terrorist attacks, including against BRICS countries, in all forms and manifestations, wherever and by whom so ever committed,” they said.

* Modi, Trump, Abe hold trilateral meeting

PM Modi, US President Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and held a “productive” trilateral meeting and extensively discussed issues of the Indo-Pacific region, connectivity and infrastructure development. It was the second Japan-America-India (JAI) meeting.

“Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM Shinzo Abe welcomes the leaders. The US President congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

* US pressuring G20 allies on climate language: French official

The US is pressuring allies at the G20 to reject the Paris climate deal in the meeting’s final statement, despite furious opposition from the European Union countries, a French presidential source told AFP. “Three or four (countries) are under American pressure to water down the message,” a French presidency source told reporters in Osaka. The source, however, declined to name the countries being targeted by Washington, though Brazil under its new President Jair Bolsonaro and oil-producing Saudi Arabia are both considered climate change sceptics.

* Trump hails ‘very, very good relationship’ with Putin

US President Trump hailed his “very, very good relationship” with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, AFP reported. “It’s a great honour to be with President Putin,” said Trump, who last held face-to-face talks with the Russian leader in Helsinki in July. “We have a very, very good relationship,” he added.

When asked if he would warn Russia not to meddle in the next election, Trump wore a bit of a smile, pointed his finger at Putin and dryly said: “Don’t meddle in the election, please.”

* China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order

China also held a meeting with three African leaders and said protectionism and “bullying” were threatening the world order, AFP reported. President Xi Jinping held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Senegal President Macky Sall.

“All leaders in the meeting stressed that unilateralism, protectionism, and bullying practices are on the rise, posing severe threats to economic globalisation and international order, and severe challenges to the external environment of developing countries,” Chinese foreign ministry official Dai Bing told reporters.

* Xi agrees ‘in principle’ to visit Japan next year

Chinese President Jinping has agreed “in principle” to pay a state visit to Japan next spring at the invitation of Prime Minister Abe, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

Last year, Abe had visited Beijing, the first official visit by a Japanese prime minister since 2011. Today, he extended the spring invitation to Xi during a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

“I want to enhance Japan-China relations to the next height by welcoming President Xi Jinping to Japan during cherry blossom next year,” Abe said. Xi agreed “in principle” to the invitation. Relations between Asia’s two biggest economies have warmed in recent years after suffering in 2012 when Tokyo “nationalised” disputed islands claimed by Beijing.

‘Saudi Arabia raises India’s Haj quota by 30,000’

PM Modi also met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following which Saudi Arabia decided to increase India’s Haj quota from 170,000 to 200,000, thereby paving the way for 30,000 more Indians to go for the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in the kingdom.

“This is important and this has been done,” Vijay Gokhale said.

* PM Modi meets world leaders

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met several world leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.