PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump talk Iran, 5G, bilateral ties and defence relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump Friday ahead of the formal inauguration of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. The two leaders, who met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meet, discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks.

This was Modi’s first meeting with the US President after the BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with the US President. The Prime Minister also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump, on the other hand, said the two countries will focus on trade during talks today. “We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We’ll work together in many ways including military, we’ll be discussing trade today,” he said.

Besides this, the US President congratulated the Prime Minister on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military.

“It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks,” Trump said.

On the eve of their meeting, the US President had targeted India for “very high tariffs”. Trump had said New Delhi’s recent imposition of retaliatory import duties was “unacceptable” and should be withdrawn.

“I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!” Trump tweeted Thursday.

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi emphasised “the importance India attaches to” the grouping.

“Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI,” the Prime Minister’s office tweeted.