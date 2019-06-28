G-20 Summit 2019 Live Updates: ‘Terrorism biggest threat to humanity’, PM Modi tells BRICS leaders

World leaders are gathered in Japan’s Osaka where the two-day G-20 Summit 2019 is set to kick off Friday. This year’s meeting, the 14th edition, will be held on June 28 and 29 at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. This is the first G-20 Summit to be hosted in Japan. Besides the 20 countries, several invited guests will also be participating in the event.

Ahead of the formal opening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks, among other things.

Modi also held a trilateral meeting with Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed various issues ranging from the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted the importance India attaches to the grouping.