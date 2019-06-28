G-20 Summit 2019 Live Updates: ‘Terrorism biggest threat to humanity’, PM Modi tells BRICS leaders
G-20 Summit Live Updates: Ahead of the formal opening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.
World leaders are gathered in Japan’s Osaka where the two-day G-20 Summit 2019 is set to kick off Friday. This year’s meeting, the 14th edition, will be held on June 28 and 29 at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. This is the first G-20 Summit to be hosted in Japan. Besides the 20 countries, several invited guests will also be participating in the event.
Ahead of the formal opening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks, among other things.
Modi also held a trilateral meeting with Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed various issues ranging from the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted the importance India attaches to the grouping.
No discussions on S-400 with US: Vijay Gokhale
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said S-400, India’s missile defence system deal with Russia, was not discussed between Modi and Trump due to time constraints. He, however, added that one issue will not impact the larger strategic relationship.
PM Modi discusses 5G technology with Trump
On 5G technology, Modi told Trump that India is going to have a billion users and that its choices will determine global trends.
During his meeting with Trump, Modi discussed the US' ongoing conflict with Iran and said oil prices should remain stable and economic interests in the region should continue despite the tension.
PM Modi at G20 Summit: 'Terrorism affects economy, social stability'
PM Modi also told the BRICS leaders that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism. "Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability," he said.
G-20 Summit: India, US to hold an early meeting to resolve trade conflict
Commerce ministers from India and the US have decided to meet at an early date to resolve the trade-related issues.
G-20 Summit: PM Modi talks terror with BRICS leaders
While addressing an informal meeting with BRICS leaders in Osaka, PM Modi discussed how "terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity". "Not only it takes the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects the economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
G-20 Summit: PM Modi holds trilateral talks with Trump, Abe
On the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed various issues ranging from the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted the importance India attaches to the grouping. Click here to read more.
The 14th edition of the G-20 Summit is set to kick off in Japan's Osaka where several world leaders have arrived for the two-day meeting. The first to be hosted by Japan, this year's meeting will be held on June 28 and 29 at the International Exhibition Center. Besides the 20 countries, several invited guests will be participating in the event. Follow this space for all the latest updates.
With an eye on India’s G-20 presidency in 2022, the country’s negotiators are looking at the issue of corruption and fugitive economic offenders, which is going to be the focus area of this edition’s summit. After Osaka, New Delhi will become part of the troika that includes the next of set of G20 chairs – Saudi Arabia (2020), Italy (2021) and India (2022). Negotiations are on to include a strong paragraph on the issue of corruption in the Osaka declaration.
The two-day summit in Osaka will mostly be dominated by trade issues. All eyes are on whether US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can reach a truce in a dispute that has been hugely damaging for the world economy. The United States and China have waged an 11-month trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each others’ goods, roiling financial markets, disrupting supply chains and crimping global economic growth prospects.
Besides this, the world leaders will also seek to resolve tensions between Washington and Iran that have led to fears of a new conflict in the Middle East. The threat of Middle East conflict has driven up global oil prices.
The leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia, both G20 members, will also attend the two-day summit that starts on Friday, ahead of a meeting of oil cartel OPEC on July 1 and 2 to discuss oil supply policy.
