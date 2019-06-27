G20 summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi meets Japan PM Shinzo Abe, stresses on bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday arrived in Japan, a day before the G-20 summit begins in Osaka. Ahead of his sixth G-20 summit, Modi met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G20 summit. During the meeting, Abe congratulated Modi for winning the Lok Sabha elections and discussed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Modi is also scheduled to hold plurilateral meetings with other world leaders today and address the Indian community in Osaka.

With G-20 being the apex global platform for leaders to consider proposals on countering terrorism, Modi is likely to make a strong case for a “global conference” on the same. In his departure statement, he said issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

“The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast-changing world,” PM Modi said.