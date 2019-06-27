G20 summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi meets Japan PM Shinzo Abe, stresses on bilateral tieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/g20-summit-live-updates-narendra-modi-osaka-shinzo-abe-indian-diaspora-terrorism-5802128-5802128/
G20 summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi meets Japan PM Shinzo Abe, stresses on bilateral ties
Ahead of his sixth G20 summit, Modi is scheduled to hold plurilateral meetings with world leaders today, including US President Donald Trump. He will also meet Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and then address the Indian community in Osaka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday arrived in Japan, a day before the G-20 summit begins in Osaka. Ahead of his sixth G-20 summit, Modi met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G20 summit. During the meeting, Abe congratulated Modi for winning the Lok Sabha elections and discussed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
Modi is also scheduled to hold plurilateral meetings with other world leaders today and address the Indian community in Osaka.
With G-20 being the apex global platform for leaders to consider proposals on countering terrorism, Modi is likely to make a strong case for a “global conference” on the same. In his departure statement, he said issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.
“The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast-changing world,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi Congratulats Japan for entering into new era of Reiwa
Prime Minister Abe extended warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi of India.
Prime Minister Abe extended warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi of India, and stressed the great potential that Japan-India relations have. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Japan for entering into the new era of Reiwa and highlighted strong bilateral ties. #PMinActionpic.twitter.com/qhBCbxpb9f
High tariffs on US products unacceptable, says Trump
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's talk at G20 summit, Trump tweeted that he is looking forward to speaking with PM Modi about the retaliatory tariffs imposed by India on US products. Calling it "unacceptable", he said the tariffs must be withdrawn. India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US items earlier this month, after the Donald Trump administration ended trade concessions for India on June 1. A day before, Mike Pompeo defended his government's decision of ending trade concessions for India, stating that the US deserves greater market access.
I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next couple of days, and raise the issue of terrorism.
Modi had raised the issue in a major way in the G-20 meet in Hamburg in 2017. Equating Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, he had suggested that government functionaries of countries which support terrorists should be barred from entering the G-20. It was part of the 11-point plan he proposed — as the lead speaker — at G-20 leaders’ session on “fighting terrorism” organised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The summit, Modi said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.
He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022.
PM Modi met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Abe congratulated Modi for winning the Lok Sabha eletcions and assured to visit India soon.
Source: ANI
