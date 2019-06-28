Terrorism biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi to BRICS leaders at G-20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity, adding that not only innocent lives are lost but also economic development and social stability is harmed. In an informal meet with BRICS leaders in the sidelines of the G20 meet in Japan, Modi emphasised the need to eradicate terrorism together, fight protectionism and strengthen the WTO.

Modi also welcomed Jair Bolsonaro, the newly elected President of Brazil, to the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) family.

Modi said that there is a need to stop all mediums of support to terrorism. “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability,” he is quoted as saying by PTI.

He pointed out some of the major challenges that needed global focus. “… First is the instability and downfall in the global economy. Unilateralism and competitiveness are overshadowing the rule-based multilateral global trade systems,” Modi said.

Development should be sustainable and all-inclusive, technologies like digitalisation and climate change pose a challenge to the current as well as future generations, he said further.

Earlier, Modi held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, where the leaders discussed a number of issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks. Trump congratulated Modi on his recent election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military.

— With PTI inputs