Toggle Menu
Terrorism biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi to BRICS leaders at G-20 summithttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/g20-summit-japan-modi-brics-leaders-5804006/

Terrorism biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi to BRICS leaders at G-20 summit

Modi said that there is a need to stop all mediums of support to terrorism. He emphasised the need to fight terrorism together, fighting protectionism and strengthening WTO.

PM Modi, narendra modi, pm modi in japan, modi in osaka, pm modi in osaka, g20 summit, BRICS meet, india news,
PM Modi in Osaka, Japan.(Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity, adding that not only innocent lives are lost but also economic development and social stability is harmed. In an informal meet with BRICS leaders in the sidelines of the G20 meet in Japan, Modi emphasised the need to eradicate terrorism together, fight protectionism and strengthen the WTO.

Modi also welcomed Jair Bolsonaro, the newly elected President of Brazil, to the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) family.

Modi said that there is a need to stop all mediums of support to terrorism. “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability,” he is quoted as saying by PTI.

He pointed out some of the major challenges that needed global focus. “… First is the instability and downfall in the global economy. Unilateralism and competitiveness are overshadowing the rule-based multilateral global trade systems,” Modi said.

Advertising

Development should be sustainable and all-inclusive, technologies like digitalisation and climate change pose a challenge to the current as well as future generations, he said further.

Earlier, Modi held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, where the leaders discussed a number of issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks. Trump congratulated Modi on his recent election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military.

With PTI inputs

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Haryana Congress leader’s murder shameful and sad, says Rahul Gandhi
2 World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies Live Cricket: How to watch match live on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV
3 ‘Bomb threat’ on Air India’s Mumbai-Newark flight turns out to be hoax