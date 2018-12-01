Modi, Xi say perceptible improvement in India-China relations post-Wuhan Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have admitted that there had been a “perceptible improvement” in bilateral ties since the Wuhan informal summit and both sides are optimistic that 2019 would be an even better year for India-China relations, PTI reported.

On Friday, Modi and Xi met for the fourth time on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in Buenos Aires of Argentina.

“Such initiatives are helpful in maintaining the momentum,” Modi said, adding that there “have been two review meetings — in Qingdao and in Johannesburg”. The prime minister asserted that the Wuhan meet was a milestone in the Sino-India ties.

Since the informal summit at Wuhan in April, the two leaders had met twice, once at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in June in China’s Qingdao and the second time at the BRICS summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg in July.

Had a wonderful meeting with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina. The talks revolved around a wide range of bilateral and global subjects. Our regular interactions have added significant strength to India-China ties. pic.twitter.com/iTLlamHrBE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2018

Subsequently, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters that the two leaders said that there had been a perceptible improvement in bilateral relations. “Both of them had a very detailed review of what they agreed to in Wuhan and how it was progressed. Both of them said that progress has been made on the economic side,” he said.

The “improvement” in relations between the two neighbours assumes significance as both nations forces were engaged in a 73-day long standoff on the north-eastern border in Doklam, Sikkim last year. The standoff was followed by the informal summit where Modi and Xi decided to issue “strategic guidance” to their militaries to strengthen communications to build trust and understanding, a move aimed at avoiding a future Doklam-like situation.

“I express my heartiest thanks to you (President Xi) for taking out time for this meeting,” the prime minister said. Modi later tweeted, “Had a wonderful meeting with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina. The talks revolved around a wide range of bilateral and global subjects. Our regular interactions have added significant strength to India-China ties.”

Modi and Xi also engaged in a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at addressing various areas of cooperation among the three nations. This was the second trilateral meeting between India, Russia and China, which took place after a gap of twelve years.

Earlier, India, Japan and US held their first trilateral meet on the sidelines of the summit. Stating India’s firm commitment to make the Indo-Pacific a region for shared economic growth, Prime Minister Modi said, “India will continue to work together on shared values.” He further said, “When you look at the acronym of our three countries — Japan, America, and India — it is ‘JAI’, which stands for success in Hindi.”

