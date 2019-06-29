US-China trade dispute: Trump halts fresh tariffs on Beijing after talks with Xi at G-20 Summit

In a sign of easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the US will not levy new tariffs on Chinese exports, Reuters reported Xinhua News Agency as saying. Prior to talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the ongoing G-20 Summit in Japan’s Osaka, Trump said he was open to a potentially “historic” trade deal with China to resolve the trade crisis that has already cost companies in both countries billions of dollars.

“We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China,” Trump said after the talks. “I would say excellent.” “We are right back on track,” he added, without providing any details of any agreement.

“I actually think that we were very close and … that something happened where it slipped a little bit, and now we’re getting a little bit closer,” Trump told Xi during the meeting.

Both sides are expected to issue official formal statements in this regard but the Chinese state media said Washington had committed not to impose any new tariffs on Beijing’s exports and that the two sides had agreed to restart trade and economic talks.

Trump had earlier threatened to extend existing tariffs to cover almost all imports from China into the US if there was no progress from the meeting on economic reforms.

“Forty years on, an enormous change has taken place in the international situation and China-U.S. relations, but one basic fact remains unchanged. China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose in confrontation,” Xi said.

“Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation,” he added.

“Today I’m prepared to exchange views with you on the fundamental issues concerning the growth of China-U.S. relations, so as to set the direction for our relationship in the period to come and to advance the China-U.S. relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability,” Xi said.