Climate, supply chain on Modi table; India, US discuss region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched India as the “trusted source in the IT and pharmaceutical supply chains” as he underlined three critical requirements for improving global supply chains — “trusted source, transparency and time-frame”.

The Prime Minister was participating in a summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience convened by United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of G20. The meeting discussed ways in which governments could alleviate pressure points in the global supply chain ecosystem.

While India is already a “trusted source” in the IT and pharma supply chains, it is keen to participate in the clean technology supply chain, the Prime Minister said.

In their Rome Declaration, the G20 leaders said “reducing trade tensions, tackling distortions in all sectors of trade and investment, addressing supply chain disruptions and fostering mutually beneficial trade and investment relations will be critical as economies respond to and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

G20 countries also resolved to work together towards the recognition of Covid-19 vaccines deemed safe and efficacious by the WHO and in accordance with national legislation and circumstances, and to strengthen the organisation’s ability regarding approval of vaccines — including optimising procedures and processes with the aim of broadening the list of vaccines authorised for emergency use (EUL), while continuing to protect public health and ensuring privacy and data protection.

The leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, on Sunday reaffirmed their full support for the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and recognised that effective implementation of measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation is essential to build confidence in financial markets, ensure a sustainable recovery, and protect the integrity of the international financial system.

The G20 statement said the leaders looked forward to meeting again in Indonesia in 2022, in India in 2023, and in Brazil in 2024.

Modi also met the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday. He tweeted: “Chancellor Merkel has made an immense contribution in strengthening Indo-German relations. Delighted to meet her today, after a long time, in Rome for a wide-ranging and fruitful conversation.”

Modi participated in a session on “climate change and environment”, which was followed by a working lunch on the theme of “sustainable development”. These meetings assume significance as he heads to Glasgow from Rome for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on the G20 sidelines late on Saturday night.

Jaishankar tweeted that Blinken and he “updated each other on important regional concerns”, a reference to developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as in China.

“A very good meeting with Secretary of State @SecBlinken in Rome on the sidelines of @G20org. Discussed a wide gamut of issues relating to our partnership. Updated each other on important regional concerns,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the two sides discussed the efforts to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

“Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed a range of issues, including efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common regional priorities.

“Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on expanding global access to Covid-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at COP26, and reinforcing their mutual commitments to and support for shared democratic values,” the spokesperson said.

In Glasgow, the Prime Minister will deliver the national statement at the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, and participate in leaders-level events around the themes of climate change, mitigation, adaptation and building resilience, clean technology, innovation and deployment.

One of the important events is the launch of the global Green Grids Initiative, the One Sun One World One Grid of the International Solar Alliance. Separately, the Prime Minister will launch, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS), an initiative of the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) for island countries.

Modi on Sunday visited the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome along with other world leaders.

The historic fountain, one of the most visited sites in Italy, has drawn tourists and filmmakers for decades, who have popularised the monument as the epitome of a place of romance.

Members of the delegation threw coins into the fountain over their shoulders, according to a video released by G20 Italy. It is believed that whoever throws a coin over their shoulder into the fountain, is certain to return to Rome.