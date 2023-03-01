G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet: Minister Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday met British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who is visiting India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

“Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme,” he said.

“Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda,” Jaishankar tweeted.

During a visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, the UK’s Foreign Secretary will mark the opening of the Young Professionals Scheme, an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years.

He will also announce the creation of the UK’s first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region who will boost ties with India as a priority. “This envoy is the second of its kind to be announced by the UK (after the appointment of a Tech Envoy to the US in late 2020) and demonstrates our commitment to the region and tech-diplomacy,” a British High Commission statement said. The UK deployed its first Tech Envoy, Joe White, to San Francisco in 2020.

The statement said that the new Tech Envoy role will boost the UK’s status as a science and tech superpower. “The envoy will work with our partners in the region on areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology,” the British High Commission said.

In a statement, Cleverly said, “India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future. This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities.

“India is also an emerging global leader on technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be sending our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries,” he said.

On Thursday the Foreign Secretary will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to work with partners to advance global efforts on food and energy security, climate change, and development.

“He will also continue to call Russia out at the G20 and work with partners to mitigate the global impacts of Russian aggression in Ukraine. If the war were to end today, the effects of the exacerbated food insecurity would still run into 2027,” the statement said.