At G20 foreign ministers’ meet: Jaishankar raises energy crisis, flags sanctions, attacks

Expressing concern over the increasing “distortions of energy markets through obstacles, sanctions and chokepoints”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the “deliberate attacks” on energy infrastructure and trade are a “calculated strategy” to hold prices hostage.

Speaking at the second plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, US, on Friday, Jaishankar said there appears to be “little regard” for the predicament of low-income countries.

His remarks come amid the US’s sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil and its recent decision to waive Russia-linked sanctions. There have been attacks on energy infrastructure and ships carrying oil and gas in both the ongoing wars in West Asia and Russia-Ukraine.