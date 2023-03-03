G20 anti-corruption working group meeting in Gurgaon concludes

The meeting of the G20 anti-corruption working group (ACGW), which was inaugurated on March 1 by the Union Minister of State for Personnel and PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, concluded in Gurgon on Friday.

After the meeting, Rahul Singh, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training and chair, G20 ACWG, and Giovanni Tartaglia Polcini, head of task force, co-chair, G20 ACWG, Italy, addressed the media.

Singh said that over the past three days, extensive deliberations were held among the delegates on several focal areas pertaining to asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders, formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing, institutional frameworks for combating corruption and mutual legal assistance.

He said considerable progress has been made in discussing the high level principles on improving information sharing for fighting corruption and related economic crimes, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms, strengthening law enforcement cooperation for action against corruption and promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies responsible for preventing and combating corruption.

Giovanni Tartaglia Polcini re-affirmed Italy’s staunch support for India’s agenda at the G20 ACWG. On the changing nature of corruption, he said that there is a need to engage with civil society and the business community, as part of a multi-stake holder approach that is required to fight effectively against corruption.

On Saturday, the delegates will visit Sultanpur bird sanctuary and Pratapgarh farms, said a spokesperson of district administration in Gurgaon