‘Guardian of heart’: Cardiologist credited with introducing 2D Echo test in India dies at 84

Renowned cardiologist Dr G Vijayaraghavan, who is credited with introducing 2D echocardiography or 2D Echo test in India, died in Thiruvananthapuram, two days after he turned 84, on Sunday.

A recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2009, Dr Vijayaraghavan had done pioneering and extensive research on tropical endomyocardial fibrosis – a medical condition in which thick scar tissue forms inside the heart chambers – which was prevalent in southern India.

He was instrumental in establishing India’s first 2D echocardiography laboratory at Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram in the late 70s. The technique enabled more non-invasive imaging of the heart and helped expand the role of echocardiography in clinical cardiology.

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To make 2D echocardiography scanner a reality in India, he had partnered with an India-US venture, which supplied the first 2D echocardiography to the medical college in the state capital. This had later paved the way for revolutionising heart care in India.

Apart from being a clinician, Dr Vijayaraghavan was passionate about grooming the next generation of cardiologists in the country. By leading medical education programmes and echocardiography workshops across the country, Dr Vijayaraghavan trained doctors in the use of emerging cardiac imaging technology, leading to the adoption of 2D echocardiography in India.

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Dr Vijayaraghavan had also been credited with introducing treatment for poisoning caused by consuming Cerebra Odollum (known as Othalanga in Keralam), which had become a prevalent method to commit suicide. The treatment modalities introduced by Dr Vijayaraghavan is credited with saving several lives.

After graduating from Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram in 1964, Dr Vijayaraghavan, a native of Kollam, began his career at CMC Vellore before joining his alma mater in 1976.

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With the support of Royal Brompton and Harefield Education, London, Dr Vijayaraghavan did extensive research on endomyocardial fibrosis. His research had also covered other cardiac conditions including rheumatic mitral valve disease, congenital heart disease, and coronary artery morphology.

Later, in 1983, Dr Vijayaraghavan joined the University of California and did groundbreaking research in doppler echocardiography. He authored several text books and research papers on cardiology, which have been published internationally. He had also been recognised as a distinguished professor of cardiology by the National Board of Examinations, Government of India, and has received the Golden Heart Fellowship of the American Heart Association.

In addition, he had also received lifetime achievement honours from the Indian Academy of Echocardiography, the Indian College of Cardiology, and the Cardiological Society of India. He was one of the founders of the KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

CM, minister, LoP condole death

Condoling the death of the eminent cardiologist, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said, “Dr Vijayaraghavan had been guardian of heart, who had rendered relief and hope to thousands of patients. He had magical fingers with a divine touch.”

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Health Minister K Muraleedharan said the demise of Dr Vijayaraghavan was an irreparable loss to the healthcare sector. His contributions to the medical field would remain a guiding light for Keralam’s healthcare sector, the minister said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Dr Vijayaraghavan as well. In a statement, the former CM expressed solidarity with Dr Vijayaraghavan’s bereaved family members and close associates.