G Satheesh Reddy appointed as DRDO chief for two years

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Andhra Pradesh, G Satheesh Reddy is a renowned navigation scientist. A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Andhra Pradesh, G Satheesh Reddy is a renowned navigation scientist.

Renowned aerospace scientist G Satheesh Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for a period of two years and will succeed S Christopher, who retired in June. He is also appointed as Secretary in the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D).

Reddy, who has a distinguished reputation for his research and development in missile systems and contributions towards advancement of aerospace technologies and industries, is presently employed as the Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved Reddy’s appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official statement was quoted as stating by news agency IANS.

The new DRDO chief has been at the helm of the conceptualisation, design and development of inertial sensors, navigation schemes, algorithms systems, calibration methodologies, sensor models, simulation along with development of satellite navigation receivers and hybrid navigation systems.

Under his leadership, advanced products and varieties of avionics systems have been developed and completed flight tests successfully in various strategic programmes of the country.

Reddy is a graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Andhra Pradesh and is widely recognised for his expertise in navigation science.

He holds the distinction of being inducted as fellow of Royal Institute of Navigation, London, Royal Aeronautical Society, UK, and has been awarded the full member diploma as a Foreign Member of the Academy of Navigation and Motion Control, Russia.

He is the first defence scientist working in India to receive the Silver Medal of Royal Aeronautical Society, UK, and has also been selected for the first IEI (India) and IEEE (USA) joint award for Engineering Excellence.

Reddy is also an Honorary Fellow of Computer Society of India and Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering (FNAE), Aeronautical Society of India, Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK, Associate Fellow of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, United States.

(With inputs from IANS)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd