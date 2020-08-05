G C Murmu, first L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, resigns: All India Radio

Murmu had held important administrative positions during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat. (File) Murmu had held important administrative positions during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat. (File)

The first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, G C Murmu, resigned from his post on August 5, the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, All India Radio reported.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Girish Murmu resigns. He was appointed in October 2019 pic.twitter.com/1Kh8fG6GT8 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 5, 2020

Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, was appointed the L-G in October 2019. Before this, he had served as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry. He had also held important administrative positions during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat. The senior IAS officer helped in governing public sector undertakings in the country under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Recently, in an interview to The Indian Express, Murmu had said scrapping Article 370 was the first step in a longer journey. “August 5 is not a milestone…that was a decision taken to abrogate a temporary provision. Our horizons are long-term, (for) all-round well-being of the people of the Union Territory. We have started our journey.”

He had also said he favoured the return of 4G internet to the Union Territory. “We have been making (a) representation for this… I feel that 4G will not be a problem. I am not afraid how people will use this. Pakistan will do its propaganda, whether it is 2G or 4G. It will always be there… But I don’t see an issue,” Murmu said.

A native of Mayurbhanj in Odisha, Murmu did his MA in Political Science from Utkal University while he completed his MBA in Public Services from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Murmu served as Additional Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry for seven years under CM Modi in Gujarat, and was the troubleshooter for the government in cases ranging from 2002 riots to the alleged fake encounters in the state.

