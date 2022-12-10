scorecardresearch
G-20 presidency: PM Modi holds meet with Governors, CMs, LGs; seeks cooperation

The statement said, “Prime Minister emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of the States / UTs in the organization of various G20 events.”

"Prime Minister in his remarks stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement issued after the meeting.
As the government prepares to host the G-20 summit next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday discussed aspects related to India’s G20 presidency with Governors and Chief Ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories. Chairing a meeting of states and UTs via video conference, Modi sought their cooperation in the organization of various G-20 events.

“Prime Minister in his remarks stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The statement said, “Prime Minister emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of the States / UTs in the organization of various G20 events.”

The PM underlined the importance of states and UTs utilising the opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations. He also reiterated the need to ensure people’s participation in the G20 events.

