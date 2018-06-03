FYJC admission: Instructions for non-state board students released

While the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) process for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) has commenced and Part 1 of the two-part online admission form has been released, the CAP committee issued instructions on Saturday for students affiliated with non-state boards.

Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune, said students from other boards — CBSE, ICSE and NIOS among others — have been visiting their offices with several queries. So, the CAP committee has issued a press note addressing common doubts.

The press note issued on Saturday stated that, from this year, CBSE students will not have get their grades converted as now the marksheets clearly mention marks. Students can choose the best of five subject marks among the subjects they have undertaken while filling the forms.

For ICSE, the note stated, students will have to clear five subjects besides English. ICSE board students can choose best of five subjects from Group A or Group B, or can combine both of them.

NIOS board students, it stated, will have to fill marks of all subjects, as per the marklist. If a student is yet to clear any subject, he or she cannot fill the form like regular students, and those who have scored 35 marks in all subjects will not be able to choose the best of five option.

IGCSE and IB board students will have to enter total marks, calculating the subject-wise marks, it added. The total marks would be then equalised to the total of marks out of 500. The students would not have the option of choosing best of five subjects.

Students who have received provisional marksheets will be eligible for filling the forms and getting admissions, but even the admissions will be provisional, subject to submission of original marksheets, the note read.

