Future-ready push: Odisha to skill 7,000 youths in AI-driven finance

Over 7,000 youths in Odisha will be trained in artificial intelligence (AI)-led financial technology (FinTech), insurance technology (InsurTech) and digital economy skills over the next five years to create a “future-ready workforce” for the global job market.

As part of the plan, the Odisha government has partnered with Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore to establish the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub in Bhubaneswar. The hub will drive FinTech and InsurTech innovation through a four-pillar strategy—global learning, global mindshare, global innovation and a global capability centre.

“The first batch of trainees (nearly 200 youths) under this initiative has successfully completed their training and has already secured employment. Some selected participants have also been given the opportunity to visit Singapore and Japan,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said at the India Black Swan Summit 2026 held in the city.

The two-day summit saw participation from around 1,700 delegates from 24 countries, including policymakers, industry leaders, technologists and global investors. Organised under the BharatNetra initiative, the summit was used by the state government to showcase Odisha as a destination for global capability centres and fintech innovation.

The chief minister also announced plans to introduce a FinTech Policy, which he said will play a crucial role in accelerating the state’s digital economy innovation ecosystem.

During the summit, the state government also partnered with multiple corporate giants in FinTech and InsurTech to support internships, apprenticeships, startup mentorship and pilot projects with state agencies, and to create employment opportunities.

To promote entrepreneurship among skilled youths, the GFTN said it will conduct boot camps to support budding entrepreneurs.

Citing Odisha’s strong network of women self-help groups (SHGs) running small business models, the Singapore-based agency assured support to help SHGs build small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The GFTN leadership, during a meeting with the Chief Minister, said it would support SHGs at every step, including technology and marketing support through e-commerce to help them export their products.

At the summit, President Droupadi Murmu underlined that technology is evolving at an “unprecedented pace”, while systems, skills and business models often struggle to keep up.

While rapid technological change has a positive impact on innovation and growth, Murmu said it also brings serious challenges, including cybersecurity threats, deepfakes, misinformation and growing dependence on technology.

She emphasised innovative ways to leverage technology for skilling, employment generation, and accelerating digital and financial transformation.

Even as technology has vast potential for positive impact across sectors, Murmu warned of its “misuse” for financial frauds.

“It is pertinent to enhance awareness among people to be vigilant and alert to prevent such frauds. The Government of India has undertaken various measures to prevent and report such frauds including setting up of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System and Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre,” the President said.

To boost digital and financial literacy—a key step to deter online financial fraud—the President said “digital literacy” should be made part of school curricula so that the advantages and disadvantages of technology are understood at a young age.