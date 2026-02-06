Future-ready push: Odisha to skill 7,000 youths in AI-driven finance

At the two-day India Black Swan Summit 2026 held Bhubaneswar, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said this government had partnered with Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at Singapore’s National University to drive FinTech and InsurTech innovation.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
3 min readBhubaneswarFeb 6, 2026 08:26 PM IST
Future-ready push: Odisha to skill 7,000 youths in AI-driven financeAs part of the plan, the Odisha government has partnered with Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore to establish the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub in Bhubaneswar. (Credits: Pixabay)
Make us preferred source on Google

Over 7,000 youths in Odisha will be trained in artificial intelligence (AI)-led financial technology (FinTech), insurance technology (InsurTech) and digital economy skills over the next five years to create a “future-ready workforce” for the global job market.

As part of the plan, the Odisha government has partnered with Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore to establish the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub in Bhubaneswar. The hub will drive FinTech and InsurTech innovation through a four-pillar strategy—global learning, global mindshare, global innovation and a global capability centre.

“The first batch of trainees (nearly 200 youths) under this initiative has successfully completed their training and has already secured employment. Some selected participants have also been given the opportunity to visit Singapore and Japan,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said at the India Black Swan Summit 2026 held in the city.

The two-day summit saw participation from around 1,700 delegates from 24 countries, including policymakers, industry leaders, technologists and global investors. Organised under the BharatNetra initiative, the summit was used by the state government to showcase Odisha as a destination for global capability centres and fintech innovation.

The chief minister also announced plans to introduce a FinTech Policy, which he said will play a crucial role in accelerating the state’s digital economy innovation ecosystem.

During the summit, the state government also partnered with multiple corporate giants in FinTech and InsurTech to support internships, apprenticeships, startup mentorship and pilot projects with state agencies, and to create employment opportunities.

To promote entrepreneurship among skilled youths, the GFTN said it will conduct boot camps to support budding entrepreneurs.

Story continues below this ad

Citing Odisha’s strong network of women self-help groups (SHGs) running small business models, the Singapore-based agency assured support to help SHGs build small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The GFTN leadership, during a meeting with the Chief Minister, said it would support SHGs at every step, including technology and marketing support through e-commerce to help them export their products.

At the summit, President Droupadi Murmu underlined that technology is evolving at an “unprecedented pace”, while systems, skills and business models often struggle to keep up.

While rapid technological change has a positive impact on innovation and growth, Murmu said it also brings serious challenges, including cybersecurity threats, deepfakes, misinformation and growing dependence on technology.

She emphasised innovative ways to leverage technology for skilling, employment generation, and accelerating digital and financial transformation.

Story continues below this ad

Even as technology has vast potential for positive impact across sectors, Murmu warned of its “misuse” for financial frauds.

“It is pertinent to enhance awareness among people to be vigilant and alert to prevent such frauds. The Government of India has undertaken various measures to prevent and report such frauds including setting up of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System and Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre,” the President said.

To boost digital and financial literacy—a key step to deter online financial fraud—the President said “digital literacy” should be made part of school curricula so that the advantages and disadvantages of technology are understood at a young age.

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata.
Why 8,100 micro-observers in Bengal are at the heart of Mamata vs EC battle
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement