Future of youth beyond politics, says PM Modi, calls for ‘foolproof’ exams

In first remarks after police cracked down on Cockroach Janta Party-led protesters marching towards Parliament to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while defending the steps taken by his government in the wake of the NEET-UG question paper leak, called for a “foolproof system” to prevent any future occurrence of an exam paper leak.

Speaking at a meeting of NDA parliamentary party leaders Tuesday, Modi suggested that MPs take the lead in reaching out to students across the nation on the issue, underlining that the future of the youth was top priority and all parties should treat it as a national issue rather than an opportunity for partisan politics.

He promised the “strictest possible punishment” to those behind the NEET paper leak. “Ek ek ko dandit karna hoga (each one of them has to be punished),” he was quoted as having said.

Following the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister sought a “foolproof system” to prevent future exam paper leaks.

“On the NEET examination, the Prime Minister said the government acted immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and 13 people were arrested and sent to jail. At the same time, to ensure that the future of the students was not affected, the NEET re-examination was given priority, conducted successfully, and the results were declared without delay,” he said.

“The Prime Minister also said that strict steps have been taken to prevent such paper leaks in the future. Those found involved in the paper leak racket have been arrested and jailed. He appealed that they should be given the strictest possible punishment, with the support of the country’s top lawyers, so that those involved in such a grave offence face exemplary action and such incidents do not recur,” he said.

According to Rijiju, Modi said that to ensure that no future paper leaks take place, all states and the Centre must join hands irrespective of party. “He said this is a matter of the nation… not partisan politics since it concerns the future of the youth,” he said.

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At the meeting, sources said, Modi pointed out that while the paper leak incident inconvenienced students, the re-examination took place without delay.

They quoted him saying “dhurandhar” lawyers must ensure “exemplary punishment” for those behind the paper leak so that students get justice. He urged NDA MPs to reach out to students since it was “easy to misguide them, difficult to show them the right path”.

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The Prime Minister, sources said, praised Skyroot Aerospace’s successful rocket launch, describing it as an example of the brilliance of young entrepreneurs and their startups.

Taking a swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Modi was quoted as having said “imagine what would be their contribution at the age of 56 years, unlike many others we see around us”.

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On Monday, police used tear gas and lathis to stop thousands of protesters marching towards Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session. Many protesters were injured.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital and met some of the injured protesters.

“I met Sheikh Irshad who was injured and is under treatment at Lady Hardinge Hospital. He said he is satisfied with the treatment. I spoke to the doctors, and they briefed me on the line of treatment,” Nadda said.