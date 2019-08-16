Rajnath Singh on nuclear policy: ‘Future will depend on circumstances’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that while India’s nuclear policy has always been based on ‘No First Use’ doctrine, the future of the policy will depend on the circumstances. While paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran, Singh tweeted, “Till today, our nuclear policy has been ‘No First Use’. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.”

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2019

Pokhran in Rajasthan has been the site of two nuclear tests by India, the first one in 1974 and second in 1998.