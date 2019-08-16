Rajnath Singh on nuclear policy: ‘Future will depend on circumstances’

Toggle Menu
Paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran, Singh said, "Till today, our nuclear policy has been 'No First Use', till date. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that while India’s nuclear policy has been based on ‘No First Use’ principle, the future of the policy depends on the circumstances.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that while India’s nuclear policy has always been based on ‘No First Use’ doctrine, the future of the policy will depend on the circumstances. While paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran, Singh tweeted, “Till today, our nuclear policy has been ‘No First Use’. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.”

Pokhran in Rajasthan has been the site of two nuclear tests by India, the first one in 1974 and second in 1998.

