Future of my govt not in hands of Oppn leader: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday challenged the BJP to make an attempt at toppling his government, stating that he was the main driver of the stable three-party alliance.

“Why is the (BJP) waiting for September-October, as is being speculated, to topple the government? They should topple the government right now, as they get pleasure in that. Some people get pleasure in constructive work while some are happy in destruction. If you feel happy in destruction, go ahead,” Uddhav said in a interview given to party mouthpiece Saamana.

“The future of my government is not in the hands of the Opposition leader. If they want to topple the government, they should do it now… Our rickshaw is running smoothly. The steering is in my hand and two others are sitting behind,” he added.

He further said that the Congress’ grievances were resolved after its leaders met him. “The Congress had some grievances that were solved after my meeting with them. I have good communication with (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar regularly. I also make phone calls to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi sometimes,” said Uddhav on allegations that he was favouring NCP more than Congress in the alliance.

The CM also dismissed speculations that the bureaucracy is running the government. “This is not true. The government takes decisions that are implemented by the bureaucracy.”

Uddhav said that a decision on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will be taken after discussions with all stakeholders. “Some people have given their land voluntarily and their transactions may have been completed. But there is opposition to the project in the rural areas and the Shiv Sena will stand behind them (those opposing)… If people don’t want a bullet train, then it will not happen,” he added.

“If bullet train is required for the state, then I would say give a high speed train from Mumbai to Nagpur that will connect the capital and sub-capital of the state,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd