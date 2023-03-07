Future conflicts will be unpredictable; forces must be operationally ready: Rajnath Singh

Constant vigil needs to be maintained on the northern and western borders with China and Pakistan, as well as the entire coastline, and forces must be operationally ready to deal with all future challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

“Future conflicts will be unpredictable. The constantly-evolving world order has forced everyone to re-strategise,” Singh said in his address to top naval commanders during the Naval Commanders’ Conference, which began on Monday aboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Singh said the defence sector has emerged as a major demand creator, which has boosted India’s economy. “In the next five to 10 years, orders worth more than $100 billion are expected to be placed through the defence sector; it will become a major partner in the economic development of the country,” he said.

“Today, our defence sector is on the runway. Soon, when it takes off, it will transform the country’s economy,” he said. “If we want to see India among the top economic powers by the end of ‘Amrit Kaal’, we need to take bold steps towards becoming a defence superpower.”

Singh witnessed the operational demonstrations at sea such as complex aircraft carrier and fleet operations, weapon firings by ships and aircraft and underway replenishment at sea. He also saw a demonstration of indigenous products, including spotter drone, fire-fighting bot, among others.

Addressing the Commanders, Singh asked them to continue focussing on futuristic capability development to effectively overcome the emerging security challenges in the maritime domain. He said secured borders are the first requirement to ensure social and economic progress, and that economic prosperity and security scenario go together.

Making a special mention of the responsive presence of the Navy in the Indian Ocean Region, he said Mission-Based Deployments of the Navy have strengthened India’s position as a ‘Preferred Security Partner’ of friendly nations in the region and highlighted the need for India to be completely self-reliant.

The Defence Minister also commended the Navy for being at the forefront of indigenisation and innovation through inductions of ships and submarines and development of niche technologies, in line with the government’s plans of creating self reliance in defence.

He said INS Vikrant’s commissioning further reinforced the belief that India’s naval designing and development is at a promising stage and will see more progress in future.