Further talks expected to ease LAC standoff: MEA

Anurag Srivastava told reporters that the two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and that these discussions have helped enhance their understanding of each other's positions.

India Thursday expressed hope that more discussions with China will help both sides come to an acceptable solution for complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told reporters that the two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and that these discussions have helped enhance their understanding of each other’s positions.

Srivastava, asked about the next round of Sino-India military and diplomatic talks on the more than seven-month-long border standoff, did not give a direct reply but said India expects that further talks will help in reaching an agreement. “It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible,” Srivastava said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.