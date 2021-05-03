Funeral pyres burn continuously at Mohali’s cremation ground

The Shahimajra cremation ground has recorded a stark rise in the number of bodies being cremated over the last 20 days and separate arrangements have been made in the open for cremating the bodies of Covid-19 patients. A total of 172 people have succumbed to Covid-19 infection in April– the highest death toll in the district so far, since the pandemic began in March last year.

At present, the cremation ground in Shahimajra village has a capacity of cremating four bodies per day. The officials looking after the management of the cremation ground said that they have made separate arrangements for cremating the bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients. The officials told The Indian Express that in the last 20 days they had recorded an increase in the number of bodies being cremated and most of the bodies were of Covid-19 affected patients. “On an average, we are now cremating 15-16 bodies. On normal days, the count is four to five. At least seven bodies were of Covid patients on Wednesday,” said an official.

“There is no rush but yes, there is an increase in the number of dead bodies. We had noticed that on an average 12 to 15 bodies were arriving for cremation, this had been happening for the last 20 days, we have made all the arrangements so that nobody faces any problem at the cremation ground,” he added.

Municipal Corporation’s SDO Sukhwinder Singh said that they had made arrangements for cremating the bodies of Covid-19 patients at a separate area in the open so that people do not have to wait for the cremation. He added that at present there is sufficient supply of woods at the cremation ground. Meanwhile, a Sector 105 resident said on condition of anonymity that his uncle passed away due to natural reasons four days ago but his body had to be cremated in a cremation ground in a village near Sector 105, as there was a waiting at Shahimajra cremation ground.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said that the civic body has been providing PPE kits and has also made separate arrangements for the cremation of Covid-19 patients.