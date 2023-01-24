Funds meant to promote Hindi in South ‘misused’, CBI registers FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the former president of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS), Shivayogi R Niralkatti, and other unidentified persons for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The agency said grants issued by the erstwhile Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Education Ministry) were allegedly misappropriated by Niralkatti, the then working president of DBHPS.

The DBHPS works to improve Hindi literacy among non-Hindi-speaking people of south India.

The CBI lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by A Dhandapani, deputy superintendent (CBI) against Niralkatti. “The anti-corruption branch of CBI in Madurai started conducting a preliminary enquiry (PE) on February 28 last year after they received a complaint from one Joint Secretary (vigilance officer), Ministry of Education, Neeta Prasad. The PE has revealed that there was misappropriation of funds in DBHPS between 2004-2005 and 2016-17, involving Niralkatti’s father, who died, and unknown persons,” it stated.

“The PE has also revealed that the grants released by the Centre meant for payments of honorarium to teachers for promoting Hindi was diverted and utilised by DBHPS, Dharwad, for payment of salary to the principals, teachers, clerks and peons of B.Ed colleges under the control of DBHPS, Karnataka,” the FIR states.

“The PE has revealed that there were cash withdrawals to the tune of Rs 7.44 crore in the name of distributing grant to teachers, whereas grants should be paid to the beneficiaries through cheques and demand drafts only,” according to FIR.