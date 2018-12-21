Funds for schemes to prevent atrocities against women to be used for women’s wall: Kerala govt tells High Court

The Kerala government on Thursday told the High Court that the cost of organising a women’s wall on January 1 would be met with the budget allocation of Rs 50 crore earmarked for various schemes aimed at preventing atrocities against women.

The LDF government has decided to organise around 600-km-long women’s wall from the southern end of the state to the northern end on January 1 as a counter to the Sangh Parivar’s campaign against the entry of women of all ages at the Sabarimala temple.

The government submitted the affidavit in the High Court, while hearing public interest litigations which alleged that the state machinery and its funds were being misused for the wall.

The affidavit, submitted by the Social Justice Department, said an amount of Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for various schemes aimed at preventing atrocities against women. “The women’s wall is one such major campaign being implemented through the women and child development department. The last quarter of the fiscal is nearing and it is necessary to implement the programmes announced in the budget before the end of the financial year. The women’s wall is just like any other programme being conducted under the patronage or funding of the government…,” said the affidavit.

Even as various department heads are convening meetings of women employees to ensure their participation in the wall, the affidavit said the government would not compel any employee or beneficiaries of its welfare schemes to take part in the event.

However, the wall has been dismissed by the Congress and the BJP. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the women’s wall would lead to the communal polarisation of the state. The government has blacked out the contributions of minority communities in the social renaissance of the state. The Congress would boycott the women’s wall, he said.

Upper caste Hindu Nair outfit, the Nair Service Society (NSS), too has come out against the women’s wall.

Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar-backed Sabarimala Action Council said it would hold an ‘ayyappa jyothi’ across the state on December 26.