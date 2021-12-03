Full vaccination inadequate, need curbs: govt

With members in Lok Sabha expressing concern over the possible impact of fresh restrictions on tourism and civil aviation sector following the detection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said during Question Hour on Thursday that the restrictions were necessary to ensure safety of the people even if they have got both doses of the vaccination.

“Double vaccination does not give us 100 per cent immunity. There are still breakthrough infections that take place despite double vaccination, and if breakthrough infections take place despite double vaccination, not only you yourself may be very badly harmed but you also have the capability to spread the disease,” Scindia said, replying to a question by Congress MP Manish Tewari. “Therefore, we need to take steps that ensure the safety of our citizens in our country, which is why our government has taken steps….”

When Tewari asked why WHO and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) cannot evolve a Minimum Operating Procedure so that double-vaccinated passengers do not have to go through repeat RTPCR tests when they travel, Scindia said the Covid pandemic has led to a situation the world has not witnessed in 100 years. “Therefore, it is difficult to say that WHO and ICAO should mandate a uniform rule for nations across the world. Every nation will take steps in its own national interest to protect its people. We must be respectful and cognizant of that,” he said.