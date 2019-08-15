Full text: PM Narendra Modi’s 2019 Independence Day speech

India Independence Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday addressed the nation from Red Fort (click here for LIVE updates of his speech) for the sixth time, and first in his government’s second tenure. Prime Minster Modi addressed several issues ranging from the recent abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status to his government’s efforts to better the country’s ailing economy. “High-jumps are needed in progress,” Modi said, addressing the nation, adding that “one needs to dream together if India has to become $5 trillion economy”. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his government’s efforts towards ensuring piped water to every home under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Modi said his government resolved to spend more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore in coming years to make this mission a success.

Watch Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on India’s 73rd Independence Day

