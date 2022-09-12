scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Full Text: Varanasi court order on suits challenging Gyanvapi mosque title

On May 20, the Supreme Court, underlining the “complexity of the issues involved in the civil suit”, transferred the Gyanvapi dispute that was pending before the Varanasi civil judge (senior division) to the district judge.

Security personnel guard outside the Gyanvapi mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. (PTI Photo/File)

The Varanasi district and sessions court Monday dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s challenge against the civil suits that questioned the Gyanvapi mosque’s title and the land surrounding it.

Five Hindu women had filed petitions seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Full Text of Varanasi court order on suits challenging Gyanvapi mosque title: 

The dismissal by district judge A K Vishvesh means that the civil suits will be heard in detail and examination of evidence will follow. The petition filed by the Hindu women was maintainable, judge Vishvesha ruled. The management committee of the mosque, which stands adjacent to the historic Kashi Vishwanath temple, had argued that the land is Waqf property.

Explained |What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex in Varanasi?

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:56:01 pm
