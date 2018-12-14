Full text: Supreme Court verdict dismissing pleas seeking probe into Rafale deal

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale deal. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it was satisfied with the procurement process and that it did not find any reason to interfere in the pricing details or the offset partner chosen as part of the deal.

In its judgment, the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, said: “We find no reason for any intervention by this Court on sensitive issue of purchase of 36 defence aircrafts by the Indian Government. Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of a fishing and roving enquiry by this Court, especially in such matters. We, thus, dismiss all the writ petitions.” Follow LIVE updates on the SC verdict here.

Supreme Court judgment on Rafale deal: Full text