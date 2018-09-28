Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Full text: Supreme Court Sabarimala temple judgment

Provisions of The Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 banned women between the age of 10 and 50 from the temple.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2018 5:35:37 pm
Sabarimala temple, Sabarimala temple verdict, Dipak Misra, Ayyappa temple, Kerala Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is the most famous and prominent among all the Sastha temples in Kerala. (File)

In a landmark judgment Friday, the Supreme Court allowed women irrespective of their age, to enter Kerala’s  Sabarimala temple.

A five-member constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Indu Malhotra, in a 4-1 majority, struck down provisions of The Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 that banned women between the age of 10 and 50 from the temple. The practice had been in place for centuries. Justice Malhotra, the lone woman on the bench, had a dissenting view.

