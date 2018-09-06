Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Full text: Supreme Court judgment decriminalises same-sex relationships under Section 377

Full text: Supreme Court judgment decriminalises same-sex relationships under Section 377

The full text of the judgment in which the Supreme Court struck down the provision of Section 377 which criminalised sexual relations between same-sex couples.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 2:58:07 pm
Supreme Court of India Supreme Court before the Section 377 verdict (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)
Related News

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court Thursday struck down provisions of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalised same-sex relationships. The Supreme Court held that the law violated the fundamental rights of citizens.

While delivering the verdict, the apex court referred to those areas of the section which criminalises consensual unnatural sex as “irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary”. The court noted that Section 377 of the IPC was used as a weapon to harass the members of the LGBTQ community, resulting in discrimination. The LGBTQ community possesses the same human and fundamental rights as other citizens, the top court said.

Read the full text of the judgment:

Supreme Court verdict on Section 377 by The Indian Express on Scribd

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement