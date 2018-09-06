Full text: Supreme Court judgment decriminalises same-sex relationships under Section 377

Supreme Court before the Section 377 verdict (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) Supreme Court before the Section 377 verdict (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court Thursday struck down provisions of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalised same-sex relationships. The Supreme Court held that the law violated the fundamental rights of citizens.

While delivering the verdict, the apex court referred to those areas of the section which criminalises consensual unnatural sex as “irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary”. The court noted that Section 377 of the IPC was used as a weapon to harass the members of the LGBTQ community, resulting in discrimination. The LGBTQ community possesses the same human and fundamental rights as other citizens, the top court said.

Read the full text of the judgment:

Supreme Court verdict on Section 377 by The Indian Express on Scribd

