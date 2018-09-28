Full text: Supreme Court Elgaar Parishad judgment

Supreme Court verdict, judgment on activists arrest: Elgaar Parishad case. Supreme Court verdict, judgment on activists arrest: Elgaar Parishad case.

The Supreme Court Friday refused to interfere with the arrest of the five activists in Elgaar Parishad case and rejected the demand for a court-monitored probe in the matter. The five activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, and Gautam Navlakha — will continue to remain under house arrest for four more weeks. The court, however, said they move the trial court for relief.

In a 2-1 verdict, the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, comprising of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Chandrachud rejected the petition seeking the release of activists, saying the arrests were not due to “dissent and differences in ideology.”

