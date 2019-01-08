Full text: SC verdict reinstating CBI chief Alok Verma

In a setback to the government, the Supreme Court Tuesday reinstated Alok Verma as the CBI chief. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, however, directed Verma not to take any policy decisions till the statutory committee meets within a week and looks at the allegations levelled against him. The statutory committee comprises the Prime Minister, CJI and the Leader of the Opposition.

Both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana were divested of their roles in the agency following a bitter fallout between the two. The Opposition welcomed the verdict saying it was a “lesson” for Modi government. The BJP said it would comply with the judgment calling it a “balanced view” of the case.