Full Text: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2018 speech

Independence Day 2018 | Full Text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. Independence Day 2018 | Full Text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort for the fifth time, highlighting his government’s achievements over the last four years. Prime MInister Modi spoke about various initiatives taken by his government – Digital India, Swachh Bharat and the nation-wide implementation of GST, among others.

LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech at Red Fort

Full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2018 speech

The full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 Independence Day speech will be updated shortly.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd