Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards 2026: Here’s a full list of winners

RNG award winners with Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan during the Ram Nath Goenka Award function at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday spoke about the crucial role of journalism in sustaining democracy while addressing the 20th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards ceremony. On the occasion, Radhakrishnan also presented the prestigious awards to 25 journalists for their outstanding work across print, digital and broadcast platforms in 18 categories, including investigative reporting, politics and government, feature writing, books, sports, and regional language journalism.

Paying tribute to Ramnath Goenka, founder of The Indian Express group, Radhakrishnan said his journalism embodied courage, independence, and an unwavering commitment to truth.

The jury for the 20th edition of the awards includes Justice B N Srikrishna, former judge at the Supreme Court; Prof C Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University; Prof K G Suresh, Director of India Habitat Centre, former Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication and former Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication; Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Co Founder & Director, EkStep; and Dr S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner.