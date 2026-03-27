Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards 2026: Here’s a full list of winners

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Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday spoke about the crucial role of journalism in sustaining democracy while addressing the 20th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards ceremony. On the occasion, Radhakrishnan also presented the prestigious awards to 25 journalists for their outstanding work across print, digital and broadcast platforms in 18 categories, including investigative reporting, politics and government, feature writing, books, sports, and regional language journalism.
Paying tribute to Ramnath Goenka, founder of The Indian Express group, Radhakrishnan said his journalism embodied courage, independence, and an unwavering commitment to truth.
The jury for the 20th edition of the awards includes Justice B N Srikrishna, former judge at the Supreme Court; Prof C Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University; Prof K G Suresh, Director of India Habitat Centre, former Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication and former Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication; Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Co Founder & Director, EkStep; and Dr S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner.
–Print (Hindi)
Avadhesh Akodia (Dainik Bhaskar)
–Broadcast/Digital (Hindi)
Sarvapriya Sangwan (BBC News Hindi)
–Print/Digital (Regional Languages)
Muhammad Sabith & Akhil Sivanand (India Today)
–Broadcast/Digital (Regional Languages)
Fousiya Musthafa (News Malayalam 24×7)
–Environment, Science & Technology Reporting
Jayashree Nandi & Tannu Jain (Hindustan Times)
–Environment, Science & Technology Reporting (Broadcast / Digital)
Rohini Krishnamurthy & Dhruval Parekh (Down to Earth)
–Uncovering India Invisible
Vijay Pal Dudi (Dainik Bhaskar)
–Uncovering India Invisible (Broadcast / Digital)
Basant Kumar (NewsLaundry)
–Business & Economic Journalism
Praveen Paramasivam, Munsif Vengattil & Aditya Kalra (Thomson Reuters)
–Reporting on Politics and Government
Deeptiman Tiwary (The Indian Express)
–Reporting on Politics and Government (Broadcast/Digital)
Rishika Kashyap (Deccan Herald)
–Sports Journalism
Srikkanth Dhasarathy (DT Next)
–Investigative Reporting (Print/Digital)
Mridulika Jha (Aaj Tak)
–Investigative Reporting (Broadcast)
Sreya Chatterjee (India Today)
–Feature Writing
Vidheesha Kuntamalla (The Indian Express)
–Civic Journalism
Sandip Dighe (The Times of India)
–Civic Journalism
Sreya Chatterjee & Arvind Ojha (India Today)
–Photojournalism
Praveen Jain (The Print)
–Books (Non-Fiction)
Aparajith Ramnath (Penguin Random House)
Congratulations to all the winners!
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