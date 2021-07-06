scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Cabinet reshuffle likely this week: Full list of ministers in Narendra Modi’s cabinet

Modi Government Cabinet Reshuffle: With at least two allies — Shiv Sena and SAD — having left the NDA since 2019, the Prime Minister and the BJP are expected to give coalition partners more room in the Council of Ministers.


July 6, 2021 1:19:30 pm
Union cabinet, modi union cabinet meet, modi first cabinet meet, narendra modi, pm modi, pm modi govt, amit shah, india newsNarendra Modi with his council of ministers in 2019.

More than two years after he returned to a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to revamp his Council of Ministers, sources said. While there is no official confirmation, the Cabinet reshuffle is likely to be held later this week in the run-up to Parliament’s monsoon session scheduled to begin July 19.

The reshuffle comes amid the backdrop of criticism of the government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic. Amid reshuffle buzz, spotlight is on several leaders – Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Paras, who led the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) coup in Bihar against ex-Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan.

With at least two allies — Shiv Sena and SAD — having left the NDA since 2019, the Prime Minister and the BJP are expected to give coalition partners more room in the Council of Ministers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Modi can have up to 81 members in his government (15% of the Lok Sabha strength), the current strength of the Council of Ministers stands at 53 and the PM is likely to induct around a dozen more ministers.

Here’s a list of the current cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Name Ministry
Narendra Modi
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Department of Atomic Energy
Department of Space
All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
Rajnath Singh Ministry of Defence
Amit Shah Ministry of Home Affairs
Nitin Gadkari Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
D.V. Sadananda Gowda Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Nirmala Sitharaman Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Ministry of Rural Development
Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Ravi Shankar Prasad Ministry of Law and Justice
Ministry of Communications
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Thaawar Chand Gehlot Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Ministry of Education
Arjun Munda Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani Ministry of Women and Child Development
Ministry of Textiles
Dr. Harsh Vardhan Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Ministry of Science and Technology
Ministry of Earth Sciences
Prakash Javadekar Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Piyush Goyal Ministry of Railways
Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Dharmendra Pradhan Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Ministry of Steel
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Ministry of Minority Affairs
Pralhad Joshi Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Coal
Ministry of Mines
Mahendra Nath Pandey Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Giriraj Singh Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ministry of Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Name Ministry
Santosh Kumar Gangwar Ministry of Labour and Employment
Rao Inderjit Singh
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Ministry of Planning
Shripad Yesso Naik
Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
Jitendra Singh
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
Kiren Rijiju Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
Prahalad Singh Patel Ministry of Culture
Ministry of Tourism
Raj Kumar Singh Ministry of Power
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Mansukh L. Mandaviya Ministry of Shipping

Ministers of State

Name Ministry
Shripad Yesso Naik Ministry of Defence
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Prime Minister’s Office
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Department of Atomic Energy
Department of Space
Kiren Rijiju Ministry of Minority Affairs
Raj Kumar Singh
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Hardeep Singh Puri Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Mansukh L. Mandaviya Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Faggansingh Kulaste Ministry of Steel
Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
General (Retd.) V.K. Singh
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Krishan Pal
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
G. Kishan Reddy Ministry of Home Affairs
Parshottam Rupala
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Ramdas Athawale
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Ministry of Rural Development
Babul Supriyo
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Communications
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Anurag Singh Thakur Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Nityanand Rai Ministry of Home Affairs
Rattan Lal Kataria
Ministry of Jal Shakti
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
V. Muraleedharan Ministry of External Affairs
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Renuka Singh Saruta Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Som Parkash Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Rameswar Teli Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Kailash Choudhary
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri
Ministry of Women and Child Development

