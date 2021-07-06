Cabinet reshuffle likely this week: Full list of ministers in Narendra Modi’s cabinet

July 6, 2021 1:19:30 pm
More than two years after he returned to a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to revamp his Council of Ministers, sources said. While there is no official confirmation, the Cabinet reshuffle is likely to be held later this week in the run-up to Parliament’s monsoon session scheduled to begin July 19.
The reshuffle comes amid the backdrop of criticism of the government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic. Amid reshuffle buzz, spotlight is on several leaders – Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Paras, who led the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) coup in Bihar against ex-Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan.
With at least two allies — Shiv Sena and SAD — having left the NDA since 2019, the Prime Minister and the BJP are expected to give coalition partners more room in the Council of Ministers.
While Modi can have up to 81 members in his government (15% of the Lok Sabha strength), the current strength of the Council of Ministers stands at 53 and the PM is likely to induct around a dozen more ministers.
Here’s a list of the current cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
|Narendra Modi
|
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Department of Atomic Energy
Department of Space
All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
|Rajnath Singh
|Ministry of Defence
|Amit Shah
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Nitin Gadkari
|Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|D.V. Sadananda Gowda
|Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Ministry of Rural Development
Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Ministry of Food Processing Industries
|Ravi Shankar Prasad
|Ministry of Law and Justice
Ministry of Communications
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|Thaawar Chand Gehlot
|Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|Ministry of External Affairs
|Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
|Ministry of Education
|Arjun Munda
|Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|Smriti Zubin Irani
|Ministry of Women and Child Development
Ministry of Textiles
|Dr. Harsh Vardhan
|Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Ministry of Science and Technology
Ministry of Earth Sciences
|Prakash Javadekar
|Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
|Piyush Goyal
|Ministry of Railways
Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Ministry of Steel
|Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|Ministry of Minority Affairs
|Pralhad Joshi
|Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Coal
Ministry of Mines
|Mahendra Nath Pandey
|Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|Giriraj Singh
|Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Ministry of Jal Shakti
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
|Santosh Kumar Gangwar
|Ministry of Labour and Employment
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Ministry of Planning
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|
Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|Jitendra Singh
|
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
|Kiren Rijiju
|Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
|Prahalad Singh Patel
|Ministry of Culture
Ministry of Tourism
|Raj Kumar Singh
|Ministry of Power
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ministry of Civil Aviation
|Mansukh L. Mandaviya
|Ministry of Shipping
Ministers of State
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|Ministry of Defence
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
|
Prime Minister’s Office
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Department of Atomic Energy
Department of Space
|Kiren Rijiju
|Ministry of Minority Affairs
|Raj Kumar Singh
|
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|Mansukh L. Mandaviya
|Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|Faggansingh Kulaste
|Ministry of Steel
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
|General (Retd.) V.K. Singh
|
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|Krishan Pal
|
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
|
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|G. Kishan Reddy
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Parshottam Rupala
|
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|Ramdas Athawale
|
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|Ministry of Rural Development
|Babul Supriyo
|
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
|
Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
|Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
|
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Communications
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|Anurag Singh Thakur
|Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|Nityanand Rai
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Rattan Lal Kataria
|
Ministry of Jal Shakti
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|V. Muraleedharan
|Ministry of External Affairs
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|Renuka Singh Saruta
|Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|Som Parkash
|Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|Rameswar Teli
|Ministry of Food Processing Industries
|Pratap Chandra Sarangi
|
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
|Kailash Choudhary
|
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri
|
Ministry of Women and Child Development
