Cabinet reshuffle likely this week: Full list of ministers in Narendra Modi’s cabinet

Narendra Modi with his council of ministers in 2019.

More than two years after he returned to a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to revamp his Council of Ministers, sources said. While there is no official confirmation, the Cabinet reshuffle is likely to be held later this week in the run-up to Parliament’s monsoon session scheduled to begin July 19.

The reshuffle comes amid the backdrop of criticism of the government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic. Amid reshuffle buzz, spotlight is on several leaders – Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Paras, who led the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) coup in Bihar against ex-Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan.

With at least two allies — Shiv Sena and SAD — having left the NDA since 2019, the Prime Minister and the BJP are expected to give coalition partners more room in the Council of Ministers.

While Modi can have up to 81 members in his government (15% of the Lok Sabha strength), the current strength of the Council of Ministers stands at 53 and the PM is likely to induct around a dozen more ministers.

Here’s a list of the current cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Name Ministry Narendra Modi Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Atomic Energy

Department of Space

All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister Rajnath Singh Ministry of Defence Amit Shah Ministry of Home Affairs Nitin Gadkari Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises D.V. Sadananda Gowda Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Nirmala Sitharaman Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Ministry of Rural Development

Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Ministry of Food Processing Industries Ravi Shankar Prasad Ministry of Law and Justice

Ministry of Communications

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Thaawar Chand Gehlot Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Ministry of Education Arjun Munda Ministry of Tribal Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani Ministry of Women and Child Development

Ministry of Textiles Dr. Harsh Vardhan Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Ministry of Science and Technology

Ministry of Earth Sciences Prakash Javadekar Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Piyush Goyal Ministry of Railways

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Dharmendra Pradhan Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Ministry of Steel Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Ministry of Minority Affairs Pralhad Joshi Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Ministry of Coal

Ministry of Mines Mahendra Nath Pandey Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Giriraj Singh Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ministry of Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Name Ministry Santosh Kumar Gangwar Ministry of Labour and Employment Rao Inderjit Singh Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Ministry of Planning Shripad Yesso Naik Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Jitendra Singh Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Kiren Rijiju Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Prahalad Singh Patel Ministry of Culture

Ministry of Tourism Raj Kumar Singh Ministry of Power

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Hardeep Singh Puri Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Ministry of Civil Aviation Mansukh L. Mandaviya Ministry of Shipping

Ministers of State