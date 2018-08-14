Full list of India’s Ease of Living Index: See where your city is ranked

Pune is ranked the highest of the 111 cities in the Ease of Living Index. Education is one of the parametres of the survey. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon/File) Pune is ranked the highest of the 111 cities in the Ease of Living Index. Education is one of the parametres of the survey. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon/File)

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Monday released the results of its survey on the Ease of Living in cities across the country. There were 111 cities surveyed by the ministry. Minister of State (Independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri, while announcing the results, said West Bengal refused to participate in the study.

The ministry studied quality of life in each city based on several parametres, including institutional (governance), social (identity, education, health, security), economic ( economy, employment) and physical (waste water and solid waste management, pollution, housing/ inclusiveness, mixed land use, power and water supply, transport, public open spaces) factors. Each parametre carried a weightage totaling 100 marks — institutional (25), social (25), physical (45) and economic (5). Based on this, the cities are given an overall rank.

The top three cities were all in Maharashtra; Pune is ranked the highest, followed by Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai. The cities which were ranked the poorest were Patna in Bihar, Kohima in Nagaland and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

See where your city ranks in the Ease of Living Index

1. Pune

2. Navi Mumbai

3. Greater Mumbai

4. Tirupati

5. Chandigarh

6. Thane

7. Raipur

8. Indore

9. Vijayawada

10. Bhopal

11. Karim Nagar

12. Tiruchirappali

13. Bilaspur

14. Chennai

15. Jabalpur

16. Amravati

17. Visakhapatnam

18. Bhubaneswar

19. Surat

20. Vasai-Virar City

21. Nashik

22. Solapur

23. Ahmedabad

24. Ujjain

25. Coimbatore

26. Erode

27. Hyderabad

28. Madurai

29. Tiruppur

30. Jaipur

31. Nagpur

32. Gwalior

33. Varanasi

34. Jhansi

35. Ludhiana

36. Vadodara

37. Tirunelveli

38. Rajkot

39. Gandhinagar

40. Dindigul

41. Mangaluru

42. Salem

43. Thanjavur

44. Thoothukkudi

45. Kochi

46. Ghaziabad

47. Diu

48. Vellore

49. Rae Bareli

50. Kalyan-Dombivali

51. Ajmer

52. Belagavi

53. Jodhpur

54. Udaipur

55. Agra

56. Dharamshala

57. Hubbali-Dharwad

58. Bengaluru

59. Kota

60. Puducherry

61. Warangal

62. Satna

63. Muzaffarpur

64. Kakinada

65. New Delhi

66. Sagar

67. Shivamogga

68. Ranchi

69. Pimpri Chinchwad

70. Tumakuru

71. Thiruvananthapuram

72. Faridabad

73. Lucknow

74. Gangtok

75. Kanpur

76. Amritsar

77. Jalandhar

78. Port Blair

79. Dahod

80. Dehradun

81. Bareilly

82. Karnal

83. Davanagere

84. Aizawl

85. Guwahati

86. Aligarh

87. Rourkela

88. Gurugram

89. Moradabad

90. Panaji

91. Imphal

92. Shimla

93. Agartala

94. Dhanbad

95. Jammu

96. Allahabad

97. Aurangabad

98. Shillong

99. Namchi

100. Srinagar

101. Meerut

102. Silvassa

103. Saharanpur

104. Kavaratti

105. Pasighat

106. Itanagar

107. Bhagalpur

108. Bihar Sharif

109. Patna

110. Kohima

111. Rampur

While releasing the index, Puri said, “This exercise has made us deal with a reality where you are dependent on a large number of local bodies for data. Many people consider this to be intrusive. But this will have a very positive demonstrative and lighthouse effect where people will realise that providing data will be the new normal in order for them to be able to enjoy a greater ease of living.”

The index, which was conceived in 2017, is based on information from the 2011 Census.

