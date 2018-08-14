Full list of India’s Ease of Living Index: See where your city is ranked

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Monday released the results of its survey on the Ease of Living in cities across the country. There were 111 cities surveyed by the ministry. Minister of State (Independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri, while announcing the results, said West Bengal refused to participate in the study.
The ministry studied quality of life in each city based on several parametres, including institutional (governance), social (identity, education, health, security), economic ( economy, employment) and physical (waste water and solid waste management, pollution, housing/ inclusiveness, mixed land use, power and water supply, transport, public open spaces) factors. Each parametre carried a weightage totaling 100 marks — institutional (25), social (25), physical (45) and economic (5). Based on this, the cities are given an overall rank.
Also read | Pune tops ease of living index, Delhi 65th: report
The top three cities were all in Maharashtra; Pune is ranked the highest, followed by Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai. The cities which were ranked the poorest were Patna in Bihar, Kohima in Nagaland and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.
See where your city ranks in the Ease of Living Index
1. Pune
2. Navi Mumbai
3. Greater Mumbai
4. Tirupati
5. Chandigarh
6. Thane
7. Raipur
8. Indore
9. Vijayawada
10. Bhopal
11. Karim Nagar
12. Tiruchirappali
13. Bilaspur
14. Chennai
15. Jabalpur
16. Amravati
17. Visakhapatnam
18. Bhubaneswar
19. Surat
20. Vasai-Virar City
21. Nashik
22. Solapur
23. Ahmedabad
24. Ujjain
25. Coimbatore
26. Erode
27. Hyderabad
28. Madurai
29. Tiruppur
30. Jaipur
31. Nagpur
32. Gwalior
33. Varanasi
34. Jhansi
35. Ludhiana
36. Vadodara
37. Tirunelveli
38. Rajkot
39. Gandhinagar
40. Dindigul
41. Mangaluru
42. Salem
43. Thanjavur
44. Thoothukkudi
45. Kochi
46. Ghaziabad
47. Diu
48. Vellore
49. Rae Bareli
50. Kalyan-Dombivali
51. Ajmer
52. Belagavi
53. Jodhpur
54. Udaipur
55. Agra
56. Dharamshala
57. Hubbali-Dharwad
58. Bengaluru
59. Kota
60. Puducherry
61. Warangal
62. Satna
63. Muzaffarpur
64. Kakinada
65. New Delhi
66. Sagar
67. Shivamogga
68. Ranchi
69. Pimpri Chinchwad
70. Tumakuru
71. Thiruvananthapuram
72. Faridabad
73. Lucknow
74. Gangtok
75. Kanpur
76. Amritsar
77. Jalandhar
78. Port Blair
79. Dahod
80. Dehradun
81. Bareilly
82. Karnal
83. Davanagere
84. Aizawl
85. Guwahati
86. Aligarh
87. Rourkela
88. Gurugram
89. Moradabad
90. Panaji
91. Imphal
92. Shimla
93. Agartala
94. Dhanbad
95. Jammu
96. Allahabad
97. Aurangabad
98. Shillong
99. Namchi
100. Srinagar
101. Meerut
102. Silvassa
103. Saharanpur
104. Kavaratti
105. Pasighat
106. Itanagar
107. Bhagalpur
108. Bihar Sharif
109. Patna
110. Kohima
111. Rampur
While releasing the index, Puri said, “This exercise has made us deal with a reality where you are dependent on a large number of local bodies for data. Many people consider this to be intrusive. But this will have a very positive demonstrative and lighthouse effect where people will realise that providing data will be the new normal in order for them to be able to enjoy a greater ease of living.”
The index, which was conceived in 2017, is based on information from the 2011 Census.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App