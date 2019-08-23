Full faith in Centre, it’ll take concrete steps to deal with economic crisis: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he has full faith in the Narendra Modi-led central government that it will take concrete steps to deal will the current economic slowdown, reports PTI. The Delhi CM, however, has been critical of the Centre’s policies in the past.

He said that in the current situation, the country should stand as one and repair the economy.

“I have full faith that in the coming times, the Centre will take concrete steps on it (economic slowdown). This is one situation where the country has to stand as one and repair the economy. Whatever steps the Centre will take to repair the economy, the Delhi government will give them full support. I am personally worried about the job losses,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the news agency. He was speaking on the sidelines of an event.

“It is a matter of grave concern, especially for auto sector, textile, real estate and others where we are seeing slowdown is becoming deeper,” he said.

Kejriwal’s remarks came amid demand by India Inc for stimulus package to deal with the slowdown in various sectors of the economy.

On Thursday, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog took congnizance of the situation and said that since the government is faced with an “unprecedented issue”, it needs to take steps that are “out of the ordinary”.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing on Friday at the National Media Centre in Delhi amid poor liquidity situation in the financial sector and weak private investment in the economy.

Amid the crisis, the opposition has pointed out that because of the centre’s poor economic policies, the rupee has become “the worst-performing currency” in Asia. “Rupee is the worst-performing currency in Asia – that is the legacy of BJP’s economic policies,” Congress’ official handle wrote on Twitter.

