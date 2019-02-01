Fuhrer vs Mussolini: Congress, BJP trade charges over jobs

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the jobs situation, saying that the PM had promised two crore jobs a year, but five years later a “leaked job creation report card” revealed that unemployment is at the highest level in 45 years.

“NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 crore jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 years. 6.5 crore youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go,” he tweeted with the hashtag HowsTheJobs.

The BJP hit back, tweeting: “It’s clear that he has inherited Mussolini’s short-sightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO’s real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn’t ever held a proper job and is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews!”

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the unemployment rate was at a 45-year high and this was the reason why the NSSO report on jobs was withheld. This is why the members of NSC resigned, he said.

“Promise of 2 crore jobs turned out to be a cruel joke. India does not want a government that has left the future of our youth in jeopardy,” Surjewala said on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the government failed to create jobs and skill the young, because of which the “demographic dividend is turning into demographic whirlwind”.

“Such a large number of unemployed young people in the country. There is bound to be instability. There is bound to be a crisis situation and a future government will take years to repair the damage that this government has done,” he said.

He said the job crisis is serious. “That even in the IT sector people are losing jobs… which Bharat are you talking about? In the real Bharat, there are no new jobs and people are losing jobs… the NSSO report has made it clear that the economy and people’s jobs and livelihood has taken a big hit after demonetisation.”

The CPM said the suppression of data is a clear admission on the part of the Modi government that its policies have resulted in greater misery.

“The latest National Sample Survey Organisation’s data that has been withheld by the Modi government has shown that unemployment in India post-demonetisation has reached a four-decade high… It is clear that the Modi government has been suppressing this information from reaching the public domain…,” the CPM politburo said, demanding that the government release all the data immediately.